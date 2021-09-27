Advertisement

Harlem Globetrotters return to Rockford in December

Their new “Spread Game” tour makes a stop at the BMO Harris Bank Center
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The world famous Harlem Globetrotters will make a stop on their “Spread Game” tour in Rockford.

The Spread Game tour looks to share the love of basketball through entertaining in game pranks, basketball wizardry, and overall fun and love for the game.

“The Globetrotters are now relaunching their brand through the Spread Game Tour, a fully redesigned interactive family entertainment sports experience like no other. Ankle-breaking moves, jaw-dropping swag, and rim-rattling dunks are only some of the thrills to expect from this fully modernized show,” says the Globetrotters.

Tickets go on sale October 5th at 10 a.m..

