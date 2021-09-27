Golf outing helps raise awareness about domestic violence

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Family and friends of Amanda Reed take a swing at domestic violence, hoping to make sure no one else becomes a victim at the hands of someone close to them.

Reed died in Sept. 2009 in her Loves Park apartment, murdered by her boyfriend. The annual Amanda Reed Memorial golf tournament raises money for student scholarships and self-defense training while also increasing awareness about domestic violence. Reed’s family and friends say they want to make sure her death wasn’t in vain.

“It is one of the top calls for the police department., I think people need to be educated of the signs of...because a lot of times I think people look past it. And if you can be aware of some of the signs, maybe you can offer some help and you can save another life,” Mary Bartelson says.

