Football Frenzy’s top 4 plays of the week nominees - week 5

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Play of the Week voting is back!

Here are the top four plays our team caught on camera in alphabetical order according to school name:

1. Evan Broge (Aquin) - Broge finds a route far away from the Heat’s defense, and it’s all cruising from there. If you listen closely, you can hear his footsteps as he hugs the sideline all the way to the house for a Bulldog touchdown.

2. Jason Dean (Belvidere) - Juston Dennis has a good eye and a good arm. He sees Jason Dean wide open in the end zone, no defender in sight. The rain won’t be a factor for this Buc.

3. Kye Aken (Byron) - Aken’s on the carry. Look at those strides as he coasts along for the first down just past the 20-yard line.

4. Gunar Lobdell (Orangeville) - Lobdell woke up and chose speed: a quick stroll past three Sobos defenders, a little stiff arm and a clean glide all the way home for six more.

