Fatal crash on US-20 near Winnebago Rd. leaves one dead

That area is known as Winnebago Corners
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - At least one person is dead in a vehicle crash at U.S. Route 20 and Winnebago Rd.

We've confirmed a deputy with the Winnebago County Coroner's Office is on the scene of the crash. Traffic is moving a bit slower on that stretch of U.S. 20. We have a crew out there and will continue to update you on the investigation.

