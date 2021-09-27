Advertisement

Calling all conductors: the train show at Cheryvale Mall

The free show will feature 5,000 square feet of of trains for families to enjoy
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Calling all conductors! The Rock River Valley Division of the National Model Railroad Association have a train show at Center Court in Cherryvale Mall from Saturday, Oct. 2 to Sunday, Oct. 3 during the mall’s hours.

The free show will feature 5,000 square feet of of trains for families to enjoy. It will have several layouts including trains going through cities, mountains and landscapes. Vendors will also be at the event selling train souvenirs. Prizes will also be given out upon entry.

