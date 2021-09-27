Calling all conductors: the train show at Cheryvale Mall

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Calling all conductors! The Rock River Valley Division of the National Model Railroad Association have a train show at Center Court in Cherryvale Mall from Saturday, Oct. 2 to Sunday, Oct. 3 during the mall’s hours.

The free show will feature 5,000 square feet of of trains for families to enjoy. It will have several layouts including trains going through cities, mountains and landscapes. Vendors will also be at the event selling train souvenirs. Prizes will also be given out upon entry.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.