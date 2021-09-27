Advertisement

Belvidere police investigating Belvidere man who was murdered Sunday night

Investigators say he was shot
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The Belvidere Police Department is investigating the murder of a 28-year-old man. Investigators say he was shot.

According to Chief Shane Woody with the Belvidere Police Department, the incident happened just before 10 p.m. on Sept. 26 at General Mills Park in the 2100 block of Christi Lane.

The name of the victim has not been released and police have not made any arrests.

Police are expected to release more details sometime on Monday.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, two others injured in Rockford shooting Saturday
Store opening
New clothing store in Rockford holds grand opening
Accident with injuries
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash with truck
Culture Shock
Culture Shock in Rockford celebrates 15 years in business
The series of events started when a group of five rode the Haunted Mine Drop ride, leaving one...
New report finds girl killed in amusement park accident was not buckled in

Latest News

Rockford Man arrested after stabbing early Saturday morning
Parent is tased at football game over mask non-compliance in Logan, Ohio.
Update: Marietta woman pleads “no contest” in mask refusal case
Winnebago County Animal Services participates in nationwide adoption event
Winnebago County Animal Services participates in nationwide adoption event
Calling all conductors: the train show at Cheryvale Mall
Calling all conductors: the train show at Cheryvale Mall