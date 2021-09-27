Belvidere police investigating Belvidere man who was murdered Sunday night

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The Belvidere Police Department is investigating the murder of a 28-year-old man. Investigators say he was shot.

According to Chief Shane Woody with the Belvidere Police Department, the incident happened just before 10 p.m. on Sept. 26 at General Mills Park in the 2100 block of Christi Lane.

The name of the victim has not been released and police have not made any arrests.

Police are expected to release more details sometime on Monday.

