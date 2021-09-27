Beloit Regional Hospice hosts first annual “Pulling for Hospice”

BELOIT, Wis.- (WIFR) - Beloit Regional Hospice offers end of life care to anyone regardless of their financial situation. The group put on it’s first annual “Pulling for Hospice” fundraiser to ensure they can provide their services for the community.

Dozens of people gathered in the North Ironworks parking lot to enjoy the free event, Sunday. Visitors enjoyed a pig roast, raffles for kayaks, kids games, a toy pig race and a live music. Several teams of around ten people put all their strength into pulling a fire truck. The winning teams could win one to five hundred dollars.

“I’ve been with the health system for 22 years. Done a little of it all, but you know I have Beloit Regional Hospice, because I’ve used Beloit Regional Hospice with family members,” said Beloit Regional Hospice Director Deidre Bennett. “So, we become friends of the community and we’re there when they need us.”

