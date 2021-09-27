Advertisement

Aliyah Walkathon held to support Ronald McDonald House

6-year-old Aliyah Garcia has leukemia and organized the fundraiser to support the Ronald McDonald House
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A young girl with a big dream organized a walk-a-thon at Hillman Elementary today. 6-year-old Aliyah Garcia has leukemia and organized the fundraiser to support the Ronald McDonald House.

Aliyah’s mother, Alejandra Garcia, says Aliyah dreams of having a children’s cancer wing right in Rockford. She even wrote a letter to Mayor Tom McNamara last year asking for it. Garcia says her daughter has always been selfless: she likes to help others even when she’s going through her own treatments.

“The way how she was doing her walkathon it was just like she takes it day by day. And it’s just like, it’s just this. It’s really, for her going through what she went through. she just calls certain things, it’s just this. It’s not that bad.”

