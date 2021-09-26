Advertisement

Warmer temperatures and sunshine perfectly describes the next several days

By Ethan Rosuck
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While Saturday was seasonable feeling like fall, soon temperatures will not reflect that by any means. Starting Sunday, expect temperatures a good 10-12 degrees warmer than Saturday with more days like that to follow.

While Sunday will start cooler with some spots in the 40s as you wake up. However, temperatures will climb quickly by the afternoon with most spots getting into the lower 80s for high temperatures.

The warmth will be aided by breezy southwesterly winds that could gust anywhere from 30 to 35 miles per hour Because of that and how dry our grounds are, avoid outdoor burning if you can.

That trend will continue into next week with plenty of even warmer temperatures in store. The start of the workweek on Monday will have high temperatures in the upper 80s with many spots possibly hitting 90 degrees. It will all depend on when a dry cold front will move through the Stateline. If it moves through earlier in the day, temperatures may not get as high but if it’s later, then we could possibly break or tie a daily record.

After that cold front, temperatures will dip but will stay well above normal in the mid-to-upper 80s through the rest of the week. In fact this warmth will likely continue into October where the warmer-than-normal temperatures will dominate the forecast.

While we are talking about a prolonged warm stretch, one thing that will be missing from the forecast is rain. For right now, we remain in a Moderate Drought with a few spots in Wisconsin and the southern portions of the Stateline in a Severe Drought.

While the precipitation chances for now over the next week or so don’t look promising, we will watch October where that month’s outlook shows slightly above average precipitation being favored.

