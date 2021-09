ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department is on the scene of a possible shooting in the 1300 block of Yonge Street on the city’s west side Saturday night.

Police tweeted just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday asking the public to avoid the area while they investigate.

Shooting investigation in the 1300 block of Yonge Street. Please avoid the area while we conduct our investigation. Further details to follow when available. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) September 26, 2021

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.