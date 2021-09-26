Orangeville keeps their perfect record after defeating South Beloit

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An undefeated Orangeville squad welcomes South Beloit to the field.

The Broncos’ defense stalled the Sobos in plenty of drives leading to a domination of the first half for Orangeville.

Gunar Lobdell was the Bronco of the hour after scoring two rushing touchdowns in the second and third quarter. Although South Beloit had an amazing comeback, they still fell short 57-24.

Orangeville is on the road for week six at Milledgeville.

