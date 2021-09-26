New clothing store in Rockford holds grand opening

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Danetrik’s is Rockford’s newest boutique, fusing high-end and casual fashion featuring original clothing lines by local creators.

The store opened the first of September at 420 East State Street, which happens to be the site of a restaurant formerly known as Kuma’s Asian Bistro. It closed last year. The shop hosted its grand opening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event featured food from local vendors and other clothing pop-up shops from the area.

“We decided to do a storefront. When we walked past the place, we didn’t expect it to be something that we could really do,” said Danetrik’s co-owner, O.D. Patton III. “So we decided to go that route and make it happen, and everything has been falling into place.”

