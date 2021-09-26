Advertisement

Local artists display their work at the Fall fever craft show

Whether you’re looking for the perfect fall snack or some new holiday décor, the craft show had something for just about every body.
Local artists displayed their work at the weekend craft show.
By Ali Rasper
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Over 45 vendors came out to the Fall fever craft show Sunday afternoon - all selling a variety of handmade goodies, snacks, jewelry, body care items and more.

Event coordinator Sherrie Blankenship says it’s been tough hosting events during the pandemic. But, she says today’s event had a great turnout and she was excited to see new and familiar faces at the show.

“Some of the small businesses have taken a hit with the COVID, and so they are anxious and excited about getting out and making sales and more than anything, displaying their creative side,” Blankenship said.

If you missed the craft show this weekend, Blankenship says they are planning on hosting a holiday craft show in November to get ready for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

