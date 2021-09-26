Culture Shock in Rockford celebrates 15 years in business

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 15 years after opening its vinyl shop on Charles Street, Culture Shock records in Rockford celebrated devoted patrons of the local music scene Saturday.

The record store celebrated a vinyl and merchandise sale from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. where attendees, music lovers and supporters shared their experience over the last 15 years. Community members also got 15% off custom-made Culture Shock pins, stickers, mugs and clothes. The store also featured live music from DJs and there was latin food.

