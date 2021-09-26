Advertisement

Boylan claims the boys’ golf NIC-10 conference tournament by almost 30 strokes

By Haley Jordan
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The NIC-10 boys’ golf teams gathered at the green for the conference tournament hosted by Sandy Hollow Golf Course.

Cooper Watt individually shot a combined two-day total of 144 winning him first place. Teammates Nolan Brauns, Michael Carlson and Mike Larson broke the top 10 of individual scores.

Boylan finished with a 629. Hononegah placed second with 658.

Boylan - 629; Hononegah - 658; Guilford - 665; Belvidere North - 684; Freeport - 693; Auburn - 699; Rockford East 705; Belvidere - 728; Harlem - 753; Jefferson - 839

