Aquin shuts out West Central 42-0

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s week 5 of high school football, and the 8-man Aquin Bulldogs beat the West Central Heat 42-0 to improve their record to 4-1.

Evan Broge captured multiple touchdowns, and Clay Luedeking secured a two-point conversion. West Central defense couldn’t handle the speed or the routes of the Dogs.

Aquin will face off against Christian Life for week six.

