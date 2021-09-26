Advertisement

Aquin shuts out West Central 42-0

By Haley Jordan
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s week 5 of high school football, and the 8-man Aquin Bulldogs beat the West Central Heat 42-0 to improve their record to 4-1.

Evan Broge captured multiple touchdowns, and Clay Luedeking secured a two-point conversion. West Central defense couldn’t handle the speed or the routes of the Dogs.

Aquin will face off against Christian Life for week six.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford Police Department officer arrested on possession of child pornography
Illinois Attorney General involved in child pornography case involving an RPD officer
Winnebago Police arrest Rockford man after church burglary
Winnebago County Police arrest Rockford man after church burglary
“It’s all for my mom because she’s in the worst pain now, and we didn’t deserve this happening...
17-year-old carjacking crash victim asks for help from the public
This sign sits outside the store
Fishing store commits a random act of kindness
Day is a graduate of Alabama A&M and is studying to become a speech pathologist at Illinois...
Missing body found in Illinois River on Sept. 4 is of missing ISU student Jelani Day, police confirm

Latest News

Although South Beloit had an amazing comeback, they still fell short 57-24.
Orangeville keeps their perfect record after defeating South Beloit
Boylan finished with a 629. Hononegah placed second with 658.
Boylan claims the boys’ golf NIC-10 conference tournament by almost 30 strokes
Football Frenzy Recap - Week 5
Coaches Confessions with Ronald Gates