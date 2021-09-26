Advertisement

5th annual monarch butterfly fest offers interactive fun for kids

The museum hatches their own butterflies and then releases them into the wild to migrate south for the winter.
The Burpee Museum of Natural History hosted an interactive day for kids.
The Burpee Museum of Natural History hosted an interactive day for kids.(WIFR)
By Ali Rasper
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The fifth annual monarch butterfly festival offered an interactive experience for families and kids Sunday afternoon at the Burpee Museum of Natural History in downtown Rockford.

The museum hatches their own butterflies and then releases them into the wild to migrate south for the winter.

Kids entered a screened-in tent with dozens of monarch butterflies and flowers where they could let a monarch crawl into their hands.

Director of Education at the museum, Maria Chiaberta says the event is the perfect opportunity for kids to learn about the life cycle of a butterfly.

“You see insects and butterflies in the wild and some people have a fear of insects which makes it harder to interact with them, or you’re afraid to interact with them because they’re so delicate,” Chiaberta said. “But, being here at the museum, they were actually able to learn a lot more and be able to touch, hold, and feel these creatures which kind of made things a little more exciting and fun for kids.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, two others injured in Rockford shooting Saturday
Store opening
New clothing store in Rockford holds grand opening
This sign sits outside the store
Fishing store commits a random act of kindness
Football Frenzy Recap - Week 5
Local orchards deal with aftermath of hot, dry summer
Local orchards deal with aftermath of hot, dry summer

Latest News

One dead, two others injured in Rockford shooting Saturday
Warmer times are ahead
Ethan's Saturday Forecast -- 9/25/2021
Pretzel City Brewfest returns to Freeport
Culture Shock
Culture Shock in Rockford celebrates 15 years in business