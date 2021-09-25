Something’s brewing in the Pretzel City this weekend

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A significant outdoor festival in Freeport makes a much anticipated return this weekend.

Fans of refreshing adult drinks this is for you. More than 150 craft beers are on site from local and national breweries. The downtown Freeport festival is open from 1-5:30 tomorrow afternoon. Make sure to get your general admission tickets online to save $15 at the door.

Nicole Haas with the Greater Freeport Partnership says she can’t wait to see crowds turnout.

“We are super excited to be back in this space welcoming over 30 breweries themselves coming plus additional who are coming through a distributer that’s more than 150 beer varieties from both local and national beer brands,” Haas says.

