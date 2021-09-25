Advertisement

Pretzel City Brewfest returns to downtown Freeport

Along with purchasing drink tasting tickets, people had the chance to sample beers from local and national breweries in a souvenir tasting cup.
The festival offered over 150 craft beers to sample.
By Ali Rasper
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More than 150 craft beers are on tap to taste Saturday afternoon at the Pretzel City Brewfest in downtown Freeport.

There were food trucks, t-shirts for sale and even growler or beer pong contests.

Greater Freeport Brand Director Nicole Haas says while the day looks a little different than it has in the past, there’s still something for every body.

“We’re so excited, you really don’t know post-pandemic what you’re going to get or even at this stage of the pandemic, what you’re going to get for attendance,” Haas said. “But, we’re excited to see our numbers similar to what they were in 2019 and more people who came day of, whether it was the beautiful weather, or they felt okay with where we were in attendance, from the event and from the breweries, it’s really just a great time that’s hard to miss.”

