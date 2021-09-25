Advertisement

Hundreds cycle at annual ‘Tour De North End’ neighborhood bike festival

Residents were there to have fun and encourage safe-cycling habits in town.
By Ali Rasper
Sep. 25, 2021
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hundreds of cyclists pedal for the 10th annual Tour De North End neighborhood bike festival Saturday afternoon.

While biking, they also collected passport stamps at 15 different participating locations in downtown Rockford. The festival features mini games, food and live music.

At the end of it all, one lucky winner went home with a Fat Tire Cruiser Bike.

Event organizer Zak Rotello says he’s thrilled to host the festival again this year, since the pandemic canceled last year’s event.

“The most fun I have is when people are at the end of the day are saying, you know, hey, I’ve never been to Nickel World before, or I’ve never been to stockyard, or the Norwegian, or I haven’t been back to the Rathscellar for a while,” said Rotello. “So that’s kind of why I do the fest is that’s what, that’s what gives me the biggest smile at the end of the day.”

