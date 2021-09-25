Advertisement

Guilford dedicates track to Lee Marks

Guilford High School named the Swanson Stadium Track the Lee Marks Memorial Track.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s a football Friday but there’s another sport to track this evening, Guilford High School named the Swanson Stadium Track the Lee Marks Memorial Track. Marks was Guilford’s Head Track Coach for 47 years Lee’s widow Karen Marks says this dedication is an indelible reminder of his legacy.

“I wanted the track named after my husband because he made such an impact on the students and athletes here at Guilford and even had younger African Americans to become coaches in the Rockford Public Schools.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford Police Department officer arrested on possession of child pornography
Illinois Attorney General involved in child pornography case involving an RPD officer
Pritzker signs bill to expand relief for Illinois families
Gov. Pritzker Announces $327 Million in Household Assistance Available for Low-Income Families in Illinois
Winnebago Police arrest Rockford man after church burglary
Winnebago County Police arrest Rockford man after church burglary
“It’s all for my mom because she’s in the worst pain now, and we didn’t deserve this happening...
17-year-old carjacking crash victim asks for help from the public
Day is a graduate of Alabama A&M and is studying to become a speech pathologist at Illinois...
Missing body found in Illinois River on Sept. 4 is of missing ISU student Jelani Day, police confirm

Latest News

Football Frenzy Recap - Week 5
Coaches Confessions with Ronald Gates
Football Frenzy Plus: Munch Money with the Belvidere student section
Hononegah's Lexi Bach celebrates after sinking a chip shot for birdie on 18 at the NIC-10 girls...
NIC-10 Girls Golf Championships