Guilford dedicates track to Lee Marks

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s a football Friday but there’s another sport to track this evening, Guilford High School named the Swanson Stadium Track the Lee Marks Memorial Track. Marks was Guilford’s Head Track Coach for 47 years Lee’s widow Karen Marks says this dedication is an indelible reminder of his legacy.

“I wanted the track named after my husband because he made such an impact on the students and athletes here at Guilford and even had younger African Americans to become coaches in the Rockford Public Schools.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.