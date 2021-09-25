Friday’s cold front to bring two different seasons this weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With a little light rain early Friday causing no problems as a cold front moves through the Stateline, expect some cooler conditions to follow for Saturday before the summer-like heat returns.

Very scattered shower activity will remain in the Stateline through early Friday evening. Most spots will stay dry while some will see light rain showers. But if you are going to any high school football games, bring a jacket because it will still be breezy with some dropping temperatures.

Rain chances will be around for early Friday evening, though they will be very scattered. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Overnight into Saturday morning we’ll have some clearing skies and another day of fall-like weather on Saturday. With westerly winds that will breeze up to 20 or 25 miles per hour in the afternoon, high temperatures Saturday will be about 10 degrees colder than Friday. Forecast highs for Saturday will be near or slightly above 70 degrees.

Conditions will dry out by Saturday morning leaving us with dry but breezy conditions for the weekend. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Conditions will dry out by Saturday morning leaving us with dry but breezy conditions for the weekend. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Then on Sunday, our winds will turn more southwesterly and give our temperatures another boost to summer-like conditions returning! Forecast high temperatures on Sunday will be well into the 80s along with a mix of clouds and sun for the day.

The heat continues into late weekend and next week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

A few more clouds Sunday but we will be warming (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The heat doesn’t stop there as forecast highs on Monday will likely approach the upper 80s with many locales hitting that 90 degree mark. Following that for much of next week, all days call for sunshine and highs in the mid-to-upper 80s through next Friday.

Late season heat not done yet with highs near 90 degrees Monday (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Going into October, expect the below-normal rainfall chances and the above-normal temperatures to be the trend overall. This isn’t unheard of, as we can see at times highs in the 70s to near 80 even well into the beginning of October if you look back at history!

We will have plenty of warmer days left in the near future. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Above normal temperatures look to continue into the beginning of October. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.