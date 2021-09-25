Football Frenzy Recap - Week 5

(WIFR) - We have officially crossed the halfway point of the high school football regular season. Many area teams can qualify for the playoffs this week. Here are the scores and highlights from a soggy Friday night across the Stateline.

NIC-10

FINAL: #8 Hononegah 16, Boylan 14

FINAL: Belvidere North 24, Auburn 14

FINAL: Guilford 14, Freeport 0

FINAL: Harlem 20, East 0

FINAL: Belvidere 14, Jefferson 6

BNC

FINAL: North Boone 7, #6 Byron 49

FINAL: Dixon 53, Winnebago 26

FINAL: #10 Stillman Valley 51, Rockford Christian 16

FINAL: Lutheran 13, Oregon 7

FINAL: #8 Genoa-Kingston 41, Rock Falls 0

NUIC

FINAL: #1 Lena-Winslow 54, #7 Fulton 7

FINAL: #10 Forreston 52, Galena 20

FINAL: EPC 8, Dakota 16

FINAL: Stockton 35, East Dubuque 20

FINAL: St. Teresa 28, Du-Pec 22

8-Man

FINAL: Polo 1, Flanagan Co-op 0

FINAL: Hiawatha 56, AFC 0

Other area schools

CANCELED: Rochelle @ Harvard

FINAL: #10 Newman 26, Bureau Valley 14

FINAL: Sterling 31, Geneseo 0

FINAL: Naperville North 40, DeKalb 21

FINAL: Sycamore 23, LaSalle-Peru 0

