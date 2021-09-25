Football Frenzy Recap - Week 5
(WIFR) - We have officially crossed the halfway point of the high school football regular season. Many area teams can qualify for the playoffs this week. Here are the scores and highlights from a soggy Friday night across the Stateline.
NIC-10
FINAL: #8 Hononegah 16, Boylan 14
FINAL: Belvidere North 24, Auburn 14
FINAL: Guilford 14, Freeport 0
FINAL: Harlem 20, East 0
FINAL: Belvidere 14, Jefferson 6
BNC
FINAL: North Boone 7, #6 Byron 49
FINAL: Dixon 53, Winnebago 26
FINAL: #10 Stillman Valley 51, Rockford Christian 16
FINAL: Lutheran 13, Oregon 7
FINAL: #8 Genoa-Kingston 41, Rock Falls 0
NUIC
FINAL: #1 Lena-Winslow 54, #7 Fulton 7
FINAL: #10 Forreston 52, Galena 20
FINAL: EPC 8, Dakota 16
FINAL: Stockton 35, East Dubuque 20
FINAL: St. Teresa 28, Du-Pec 22
8-Man
FINAL: Polo 1, Flanagan Co-op 0
FINAL: Hiawatha 56, AFC 0
Other area schools
CANCELED: Rochelle @ Harvard
FINAL: #10 Newman 26, Bureau Valley 14
FINAL: Sterling 31, Geneseo 0
FINAL: Naperville North 40, DeKalb 21
FINAL: Sycamore 23, LaSalle-Peru 0
