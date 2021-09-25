Advertisement

Football Frenzy Recap - Week 5

(WIFR)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WIFR) - We have officially crossed the halfway point of the high school football regular season. Many area teams can qualify for the playoffs this week. Here are the scores and highlights from a soggy Friday night across the Stateline.

NIC-10

FINAL: #8 Hononegah 16, Boylan 14

FINAL: Belvidere North 24, Auburn 14

FINAL: Guilford 14, Freeport 0

FINAL: Harlem 20, East 0

FINAL: Belvidere 14, Jefferson 6

BNC

FINAL: North Boone 7, #6 Byron 49

FINAL: Dixon 53, Winnebago 26

FINAL: #10 Stillman Valley 51, Rockford Christian 16

FINAL: Lutheran 13, Oregon 7

FINAL: #8 Genoa-Kingston 41, Rock Falls 0

NUIC

FINAL: #1 Lena-Winslow 54, #7 Fulton 7

FINAL: #10 Forreston 52, Galena 20

FINAL: EPC 8, Dakota 16

FINAL: Stockton 35, East Dubuque 20

FINAL: St. Teresa 28, Du-Pec 22

8-Man

FINAL: Polo 1, Flanagan Co-op 0

FINAL: Hiawatha 56, AFC 0

Other area schools

CANCELED: Rochelle @ Harvard

FINAL: #10 Newman 26, Bureau Valley 14

FINAL: Sterling 31, Geneseo 0

FINAL: Naperville North 40, DeKalb 21

FINAL: Sycamore 23, LaSalle-Peru 0

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford Police Department officer arrested on possession of child pornography
Illinois Attorney General involved in child pornography case involving an RPD officer
Pritzker signs bill to expand relief for Illinois families
Gov. Pritzker Announces $327 Million in Household Assistance Available for Low-Income Families in Illinois
Winnebago Police arrest Rockford man after church burglary
Winnebago County Police arrest Rockford man after church burglary
“It’s all for my mom because she’s in the worst pain now, and we didn’t deserve this happening...
17-year-old carjacking crash victim asks for help from the public
Day is a graduate of Alabama A&M and is studying to become a speech pathologist at Illinois...
Missing body found in Illinois River on Sept. 4 is of missing ISU student Jelani Day, police confirm

Latest News

Coaches Confessions with Ronald Gates
Football Frenzy Plus: Munch Money with the Belvidere student section
Guilford dedicates track to Lee Marks
Guilford dedicates track to Lee Marks
Hononegah's Lexi Bach celebrates after sinking a chip shot for birdie on 18 at the NIC-10 girls...
NIC-10 Girls Golf Championships