Updated House, Senate maps reflect diversity in Illinois

Gov. Pritzker signed these updates maps in line with the federal Voting Rights Act
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - After reviewing the redrawn legislative maps from date provided by the 2020 U.S. Census, Gov. J.B. Pritzker approved new House and Senate district maps that reflects the state’s diversity and protects minority representation.

The 2011 Voting Rights Act in Illinois makes sure and redistricting maintains groups of minority voters based on size and electoral power, and today’s approval from Gov. Pritzker stays in line with these measures.

“These legislative maps align with the landmark Voting Rights Act and will help ensure Illinois’ diversity is reflected in the halls of government,” Gov. Pritzker says.

Gov. Pritzker signed these updates maps in line with the federal Voting Rights Act, a key piece of legislation signed during the civil rights movement. The Voting Rights Act prohibits practices and procedures that discriminate on the basis of race, color or membership in a protected language minority group.

