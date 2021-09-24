NIU, Sean Frazier agree to contract extension

DeKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - Northern Illinois University and Sean T. Frazier have agreed to extend his contract through June 30, 2026. The university also plans to promote Frazier to vice president and director of Athletics and Recreation, pending board approval.

His new title will reflect both the promotion to vice president as well as the integration of NIU’s Department of Recreation with Huskie Athletics over the past year.

Frazier is now in his ninth year in charge of NIU’s 17 athletic programs. During his tenure, the Huskies have claimed 10 Mid-American Conference championships, the most MAC titles won under the leadership of any athletic administration in school history.

NIU President Lisa Freeman released a statement saying, “Sean Frazier has expertly guided NIU Athletics forward through some of the most challenging circumstances in school history. Our student-athletes and programs continue to excel in competition and in the classroom while making a positive impact in the community and representing Northern Illinois University with integrity.”

Over the last year, Frazier has guided NIU through the pandemic that saw many changes in scheduling, health and safety protocols and the ability to welcome fans to venues. He was also at the forefront and open about the Black Lives Matter protests that broke out across the country in 2020.

Frazier also released a statement about his contract extension and new title.

“The work never ends, and we will continue to strive to take NIU Athletics to new heights,” Frazier said. “As we finalize this process, I want to thank President Freeman and members of the Board of Trustees for their continued trust and opportunity to serve NIU and its students, and to lead a tremendous group of coaches and staff who work extremely hard on a daily basis to move this department forward.”

