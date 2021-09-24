Advertisement

New Jiffy Lube opens its doors

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s the perfect Friday afternoon for the cutting of a ribbon... and then perhaps the changing of some oil.

A brand new jiffy lube multi-care service center comes to Rockford’s far northeast side. The location in the 19 hundred block of McFarland actually opened in July.. But they’re celebrating today and tomorrow with special discounts, free tire inspections, and giveaways. The first 25 customers tomorrow to purchase a signature oil change will receive a 25-dollar shell gas card.

“We built these stores for our guests. When they come in we want them to feel comfortable. We want them to be able to get out of their car, go sit in a very nice comfortable lounge and we have windows there where they can look out and see everything that’s going on with their vehicle,” said Bob Cahill, Jiffy Lube’s Vice President of operations

