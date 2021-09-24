Last City Market of the 2021 outdoor season Friday, promotions and activities planned

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Friday, Sept. 24 is your last chance to attend Rockford City Market as it concludes the 2021 outdoor season. The market will be open from 3:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. in downtown Rockford.

Vendors are welcome to participate in a scarecrow competition and the winner will be chosen by those who attend. Scarecrows will be displayed at the respective vendor’s booth. The winning vendor will get a free 10-week session to the 2022 market.

“We’ve had a remarkable year, to date bringing over 86,000 people downtown on Fridays to visit the market and surrounding businesses. This Friday, we invite the community to join us in celebrating our vendors, volunteers, sponsors, musicians and the end of an amazing outdoor Market season,” Rock River Development Partnership Executive Director Cathy McDermott says.

Plus, some vendors will offer promotions and fall flavors, including Raines Honey Farm, TNT Funnel Cakes, Preschus Pound Cakes, Guzel, Velvet Robot Coffee Lab, Quixotic Bakery, SPoRT Makeup and William Boyle Chairmaker.

