House fire on Bell ave. early Friday in Rockford causes $10K in damages

No injuries were reported
Early morning house fire at 2117 Bell Ave.
Early morning house fire at 2117 Bell Ave.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A fire early Friday morning in Rockford has caused roughly $10K in damages.

Just after 3:30 a.m., Rockford fire arrived to 2117 Bell Ave. and saw smoke and flames from the rear exterior of the building. The fire was extinguished quickly and the smoke was cleared from the residence. The family is still able to live in the residence and will not need to find new housing.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported to residents or firefighters.

