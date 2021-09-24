Advertisement

Haunted house actor accidentally stabs 11-year-old with real knife in Ohio

A haunted house actor used a real knife instead of a prop knife.
A haunted house actor used a real knife instead of a prop knife.((Source: Berea police))
By Julia Bingel and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An 11-year-old boy was stabbed at the haunted house attraction at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds on Saturday.

Berea police were called out to the 7 Floors of Hell for a boy stabbed in the foot around 8:15 p.m., WOIO reported.

According to the victim and a family friend who was him, when they arrived, they were approached by one of the roaming outside actors who was using a large Bowie knife as a prop to scare people.

The actor then allegedly scraped the knife on the ground and began to stab the area near them, accidentally cutting through the victim’s Croc-style shoe.

The boy’s left toe was cut.

Staff members immediately rendered first aid, and further medical attention was refused. The 11-year-old Brook Park boy then finished visiting the haunted house attraction.

Berea police confiscated the Bowie knife from the 22-year-old actor.

The Middleburg Heights man told police he brought the real knife from home, instead of using a prop knife.

According to the police report, he admitted “using the knife was not a good idea and that the injury was an accident and he had no intention of hurting anyone with it.”

Berea police said the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford Police Department officer arrested on possession of child pornography
Illinois Attorney General involved in child pornography case involving an RPD officer
Pritzker signs bill to expand relief for Illinois families
Gov. Pritzker Announces $327 Million in Household Assistance Available for Low-Income Families in Illinois
Winnebago Police arrest Rockford man after church burglary
Winnebago County Police arrest Rockford man after church burglary
“It’s all for my mom because she’s in the worst pain now, and we didn’t deserve this happening...
17-year-old carjacking crash victim asks for help from the public
Day is a graduate of Alabama A&M and is studying to become a speech pathologist at Illinois...
Missing body found in Illinois River on Sept. 4 is of missing ISU student Jelani Day, police confirm

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris appeared three times on the ABC talk show — all remotely due to...
Positive COVID tests on ‘The View’ throw Kamala Harris interview into chaos
Employees say the treats are reserved for euthanasia appointments “because no dog should go to...
‘Goodbye Kisses’ give dogs a special treat before euthanasia
In this Dec. 4, 2019, file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp takes questions from the media at the...
Georgia abortion law to be argued in federal appeals court
President Joe Biden walks towards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in...
Biden: Budget talks hit ‘stalemate,’ $3.5T may take a while