Fishing store commits a random act of kindness

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Janesville, Wis. (WIFR) - Over the summer, officer Scott Katzenmeyer kept encountering the same boy. Roman Borst, an 11-year-old from Janesville, loves to fish and would ride his bike every day to Traxler lagoon with all his gear.

On September Roman stopped at Kwik Trip, left his gear outside the store, and his tackle box was stolen. The boy reported the missing tackle box and contents the next morning. Officer Katzenmeyer mentioned the theft of the boys tackle box to an owner of It’s A Keeper Bail and Tackle, and the young boy is now back to doing what he loves...FISHING!

“I asked him, I said ‘if you happen to have his contact information, have him stop down and I’ll take care of him.’ And low and behold about 20 minutes later, here he comes, and it happened to be a young man who comes in here quite often, he’s an absolutely incredible kid so, we set him up with a couple of rods and reels to get him started again,” said Shawn McCarten, co-owner of “It’s a keeper” bait and tackle.

