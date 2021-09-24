Advertisement

COVID-19 booster recommendations adopted by IDPH

At the moment, only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is authorized for booster doses for the CDC’s recommended populations.
Vaccine misinformation(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announces they will be using the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommendation for certain age groups to either get a booster vaccine or a booster dose.

The CDC recommends the following groups should receive boosters:

People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a boostershot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series

People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series.

In addition, age groups that could be considered for boosters include people aged 18-49 with underlying medical conditions and people aged 18-64 with underlying medical conditions.

“While the vaccines continue to be highly effective at preventing severe illnesses, hospitalization, death, as we learn more about COVID-19 and the science evolves, so too must our recommendations,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike says.  “Scientists and medical experts continue to monitor vaccines for waning immunity and how well the vaccines protect against new variants, and across which age groups and risk factors.  The information reviewed by the FDA shows that there is clear evidence of the benefit of booster doses at this time.”

