CN Railroad Police unveil sidewalk stencil as part of Rail Safety Week

Train accidents occur every three hours in the U.S.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Every three hours there’s some kind of train accident in the U.S. To reduce that number and to keep our community safe, the CN Police Department is taking extra measures to keep the us safe around railroad crossings.

In honor of rail safety week.. the CN police along with Operation Lifesaver unveil new stencils at the Kishwaukee Rd. rail crossing. The stencils read see tracks, think train. Officers say pedestrians should only cross tracks at designated crossings or you could face a fine up to $500. Leaders hopes these new safety measures will save lives and raise awareness.

“Anything that we can do just to really educate the public about, you know, you’re approaching a railroad crossing think safety or maybe for that split second think you know what I’m approaching a railroad crossing, I better slow down and look for a train. Anything that someone does where they recognize those signs is going to benefit that person, the community and the railroads around them,” CN Police Dept. Special Agent Jeffrey Price says.

