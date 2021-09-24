Byron, Brandt hold off Rockford Christian for BNC boys golf tournament title

POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WIFR) - When it was all said and done at Timber Pointe Golf Club, it was Maison Brandt and Byron edging Rockford Christian by one stroke for the Big Northern Conference tournament title.

The Tigers’ sophomore tied for the top individual spot with the Royal Lions’ Josh Beard after both shot an 82. However, Brandt defeated Beard in a two-hole playoff to take home medalist honors.

Dixon didn’t have a golfer shoot in the 80s, but the Dukes consistent play one through six led them to a third place team finish.

Team Results

Byron - 351 Rockford Christian - 352 Dixon - 364 Lutheran - 367 Winnebago - 378 Stillman Valley - 381 North Boone - 394 Oregon - 413 Rock Falls - 426 Genoa-Kingston - 426

Individual Results - Top 10

Maison Brandt (Byron) - 82 Josh Beard (Rockford Christian) - 82 Brayden Baker (Byron) - 84 Owen Dunseth (Stillman Valley) - 85 Danny Lynch (Rockford Christian) - 87 Aaron Lorenz (Byron) - 88 Jake Guse (Lutheran) - 89 Griffin Smits (Stillman Valley) - 89 Sage Magnafici (Dixon) - 90 Alex Harrison (Dixon) - 90 Jackson Lindquist (Winnebago) - 90

Boys Regionals begin on Wednesday, Sept. 29.

