Byron, Brandt hold off Rockford Christian for BNC boys golf tournament title

Byron's Maison Brandt gets ready to tee off on Hole 9 at Timber Pointe Golf Club in Poplar...
By Joe Olmo
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WIFR) - When it was all said and done at Timber Pointe Golf Club, it was Maison Brandt and Byron edging Rockford Christian by one stroke for the Big Northern Conference tournament title.

The Tigers’ sophomore tied for the top individual spot with the Royal Lions’ Josh Beard after both shot an 82. However, Brandt defeated Beard in a two-hole playoff to take home medalist honors.

Dixon didn’t have a golfer shoot in the 80s, but the Dukes consistent play one through six led them to a third place team finish.

Team Results

  1. Byron - 351
  2. Rockford Christian - 352
  3. Dixon - 364
  4. Lutheran - 367
  5. Winnebago - 378
  6. Stillman Valley - 381
  7. North Boone - 394
  8. Oregon - 413
  9. Rock Falls - 426
  10. Genoa-Kingston - 426

Individual Results - Top 10

  1. Maison Brandt (Byron) - 82
  2. Josh Beard (Rockford Christian) - 82
  3. Brayden Baker (Byron) - 84
  4. Owen Dunseth (Stillman Valley) - 85
  5. Danny Lynch (Rockford Christian) - 87
  6. Aaron Lorenz (Byron) - 88
  7. Jake Guse (Lutheran) - 89
  8. Griffin Smits (Stillman Valley) - 89
  9. Sage Magnafici (Dixon) - 90
  10. Alex Harrison (Dixon) - 90
  11. Jackson Lindquist (Winnebago) - 90

Boys Regionals begin on Wednesday, Sept. 29.

