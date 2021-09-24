Boylan holds off Belvidere Co-op to win NIC-10 girls tournament title

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Boylan and the Rockford Co-op have dominated the NIC-10 girls golf scene. The two teams have combined to win all but five conference championships since 1999.

The Lady Titans had to hold off an up-and-coming Belvidere Co-op squad by five strokes to earn their second straight NIC-10 title. Boylan junior Ella Greenberg shot a 75 at Ingersoll Golf Course to earn medalist honors.

Team Results

Boylan - 344 Belvidere Co-op - 349 Rockford Co-op - 357 Hononegah - 395 Harlem - 419

Individual Results - Top 10

Ella Greenberg (Boylan) - 75 Kayla Sayyalinh (Rockford) - 77 Eva Greenberg (Boylan) - 79 Reese Stovall (Harlem) - 80 Emma Pierson (Belvidere) - 82 Lexi Bach (Hononegah) - 85 Emma Walberg (Belvidere) - 87 Leah Hunter (Rockford) - 90 Hannah Hix (Belvidere) - 90 Megan Redig (Belvidere) - 90

