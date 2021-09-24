Boylan holds off Belvidere Co-op to win NIC-10 girls tournament title
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Boylan and the Rockford Co-op have dominated the NIC-10 girls golf scene. The two teams have combined to win all but five conference championships since 1999.
The Lady Titans had to hold off an up-and-coming Belvidere Co-op squad by five strokes to earn their second straight NIC-10 title. Boylan junior Ella Greenberg shot a 75 at Ingersoll Golf Course to earn medalist honors.
Team Results
- Boylan - 344
- Belvidere Co-op - 349
- Rockford Co-op - 357
- Hononegah - 395
- Harlem - 419
Individual Results - Top 10
- Ella Greenberg (Boylan) - 75
- Kayla Sayyalinh (Rockford) - 77
- Eva Greenberg (Boylan) - 79
- Reese Stovall (Harlem) - 80
- Emma Pierson (Belvidere) - 82
- Lexi Bach (Hononegah) - 85
- Emma Walberg (Belvidere) - 87
- Leah Hunter (Rockford) - 90
- Hannah Hix (Belvidere) - 90
- Megan Redig (Belvidere) - 90
Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.