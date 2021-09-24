Advertisement

Boylan holds off Belvidere Co-op to win NIC-10 girls tournament title

By Joe Olmo
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Boylan and the Rockford Co-op have dominated the NIC-10 girls golf scene. The two teams have combined to win all but five conference championships since 1999.

The Lady Titans had to hold off an up-and-coming Belvidere Co-op squad by five strokes to earn their second straight NIC-10 title. Boylan junior Ella Greenberg shot a 75 at Ingersoll Golf Course to earn medalist honors.

Team Results

  1. Boylan - 344
  2. Belvidere Co-op - 349
  3. Rockford Co-op - 357
  4. Hononegah - 395
  5. Harlem - 419

Individual Results - Top 10

  1. Ella Greenberg (Boylan) - 75
  2. Kayla Sayyalinh (Rockford) - 77
  3. Eva Greenberg (Boylan) - 79
  4. Reese Stovall (Harlem) - 80
  5. Emma Pierson (Belvidere) - 82
  6. Lexi Bach (Hononegah) - 85
  7. Emma Walberg (Belvidere) - 87
  8. Leah Hunter (Rockford) - 90
  9. Hannah Hix (Belvidere) - 90
  10. Megan Redig (Belvidere) - 90

