Advertisement

Belvidere North girls volleyball beats Hononegah in straight sets

(WIFR)
By Brandon Giesey
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - The two best teams in the NIC-10 on the court against one another for the final team this season. Belvidere North has yet to lose and Hononegah would not end the streak.

The Blue Thunder went down early in the first set to the Indians but rallied late to beat them 25-23. Grace Betke and Ava Irvin had solid spikes from the outside to put North ahead in the first. The second set was more of the same, with North winning by two points once again.

Hononegah hopes to get back on track this weekend at a non-conference tournament.

Belvidere North will not step on the court again until next Tuesday when they head to Harlem.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pritzker signs bill to expand relief for Illinois families
Gov. Pritzker Announces $327 Million in Household Assistance Available for Low-Income Families in Illinois
Nicole L Dodds has been arrested on narcotics charges
Rockford woman arrested after narcotics investigation
Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury
A generic visual of the TikTok app icon
“Devious Licks” TikTok trend hits Stateline schools, damaging bathrooms
Rockford police say a string of three gas station burglaries are all connected.
Gas station owner frustrated with string of burglaries

Latest News

Byron's Maison Brandt gets ready to tee off on Hole 9 at Timber Pointe Golf Club in Poplar...
Byron, Brandt hold off Rockford Christian for BNC boys golf tournament title
NIU has agreed to extend the contract of Sean T. Frazier. The university also plans to promote...
NIU, Sean Frazier agree to contract extension
DuPec
DuPec co-op lands last second game against #1 St. Teresa
Rock Falls' Megan Fiorini tees off on Hole 10 during the Big Northern Conference girls...
Rock Falls takes home BNC tournament title, Dixon’s Drew wins medalist honors