Belvidere North girls volleyball beats Hononegah in straight sets

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - The two best teams in the NIC-10 on the court against one another for the final team this season. Belvidere North has yet to lose and Hononegah would not end the streak.

The Blue Thunder went down early in the first set to the Indians but rallied late to beat them 25-23. Grace Betke and Ava Irvin had solid spikes from the outside to put North ahead in the first. The second set was more of the same, with North winning by two points once again.

Hononegah hopes to get back on track this weekend at a non-conference tournament.

Belvidere North will not step on the court again until next Tuesday when they head to Harlem.

