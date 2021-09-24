Advertisement

Belvidere library awarded grant by Jesse White

Ida Public Library was one of 28 public libraries statewide to receive a grant.
(Pixabay)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White awarded the Ida Public Library in Belvidere with a $10,720 grant, one of 28 public libraries statewide to receive a grant.

The grant are part of $530,104 in 2022 Project Next Generation (PNG) grants awarded. PNG is a mentoring program managed by Illinois public libraries where mentors work with middle and high school student to help them with skills to use technology, achieve success through project-based learning and gain life skills, such as effective communication, goal setting and conflict resolution.

“I am committed to improving the lives of at-risk youth in Illinois,” White says. “I established this innovative program when I first became Secretary of State to give students an opportunity to receive hands-on experience with the latest technological tools at their local library.” PNG Grant recipients include the following public libraries:

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford Police Department officer arrested on possession of child pornography
Illinois Attorney General involved in child pornography case involving an RPD officer
Pritzker signs bill to expand relief for Illinois families
Gov. Pritzker Announces $327 Million in Household Assistance Available for Low-Income Families in Illinois
Winnebago Police arrest Rockford man after church burglary
Winnebago County Police arrest Rockford man after church burglary
“It’s all for my mom because she’s in the worst pain now, and we didn’t deserve this happening...
17-year-old carjacking crash victim asks for help from the public
Day is a graduate of Alabama A&M and is studying to become a speech pathologist at Illinois...
Missing body found in Illinois River on Sept. 4 is of missing ISU student Jelani Day, police confirm

Latest News

Early morning house fire at 2117 Bell Ave.
House fire on Bell ave. early Friday in Rockford causes $10K in damages
Thousands of people flood downtown Rockford to enjoy live music, food trucks and fun activities...
Last City Market of the 2021 outdoor season Friday, promotions and activities planned
Hononegah
Belvidere North girls volleyball beats Hononegah in straight sets
Golf
Byron, Brandt hold off Rockford Christian for BNC boys golf tournament title