Belvidere library awarded grant by Jesse White

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White awarded the Ida Public Library in Belvidere with a $10,720 grant, one of 28 public libraries statewide to receive a grant.

The grant are part of $530,104 in 2022 Project Next Generation (PNG) grants awarded. PNG is a mentoring program managed by Illinois public libraries where mentors work with middle and high school student to help them with skills to use technology, achieve success through project-based learning and gain life skills, such as effective communication, goal setting and conflict resolution.

“I am committed to improving the lives of at-risk youth in Illinois,” White says. “I established this innovative program when I first became Secretary of State to give students an opportunity to receive hands-on experience with the latest technological tools at their local library.” PNG Grant recipients include the following public libraries:

