Winnebago County Police arrest Rockford man after church burglary

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Sherriff’s Police have arrested a Rockford man after at burglary at Halsted Road Baptist Church earlier this week.

Around 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21, police were called to the 3300 block of Halstead Rd. for a report of a Monday burglary at the church. Surveillance video found 48-year-old Steven E. Montavon taking stuff from inside the church. Police found Montavon in the 500 Block of E. State St. on Wednesday, Sept. 22.

He is arrested for burglary and is currently in the Winnebago County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.