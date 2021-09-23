Warmth returns Friday, but with increasing storm chances

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For a third straight day, cooler than normal temperatures took up residence in the Stateline, though there were some noticeable improvements, and more improvements are on the way.

Sunshine made a return to prominence areawide Thursday, allowing temperatures to warm a few degrees compared to Wednesday. Highs topped out in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Clear skies and a bone dry atmosphere are to allow us to cool once again into the 40s, though some changes may even kick in overnight as our winds begin to shift to the southwest.

Those winds will blow with increased gusto here as we get into tomorrow afternoon, which should allow temperatures to warm quite nicely into the upper 70s to lower 80s.

A few more clouds will begin to drift in during the latter stages of the afternoon Friday as a cold front approaches from the northwest.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely to accompany these clouds, and will likely reach the Stateline sometime around or shortly after dinnertime. Unfortunately, this may coincide directly with tomorrow night’s high school football action.

Fortunately, there’s no severe weather threat with any of the thunderstorms here tomorrow, although a couple rumbles of thunder and flashes of lightning aren’t to be at all ruled out.

Once we get through that, skies will clear quickly overnight and we get back to sunshine as we go into Saturday. West northwesterly winds will bring slightly cooler, but seasonable conditions our way.

While temperatures Saturday are to be seasonable, the days that follow are to be anything but. There’s convincing evidence that warmth is to return to the area in a big way Sunday and beyond. Current projections are that temperatures will reach 80° or warmer for eight consecutive days taking us through the first weekend of October. What’s more, Monday’s forecast high of 88° would fall just one degree shy of a record!

Overall, beyond Friday evening, rainfall chances are to be at a premium. It’s widely believed that the next rain here is at least a week away, so our drought situation, already bad enough as it is, will only get worse as we enter the month of October. As of Thursday’s issuance of the U.S. Drought Monitor, the entire Stateline is now considered to be in a Moderate Drought, while a chunk of Carroll, Whiteside, Ogle, Lee, and DeKalb Counties have been upgraded to a Severe Drought. There’s even a small portion of extreme northeastern Illinois that have been placed into an Extreme Drought.

The drought situation is worsening in the Stateline. Parts of the area are now in a Severe Drought, while the entire area is at least in Moderate Drought. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Nearly one-third of the state is abnormally dry, while a small chunk of the Land of Lincoln is now in an Extreme Drought. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

