Rockford Police Department officer arrested on possession of child pornography
The officer is currently on administrative leave
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police Department Officer Joshua Grover has been arrested on child pornography charges, the RPD confirmed Thursday afternoon.
Grover is currently in the Winnebago County Jail and is on administrative leave.
He is set to appear in court on Friday, Sept. 24.
