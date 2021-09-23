Advertisement

Rockford Police Department officer arrested on possession of child pornography

The officer is currently on administrative leave
Rockford Police Department officer arrested on possession of child pornography
Rockford Police Department officer arrested on possession of child pornography(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police Department Officer Joshua Grover has been arrested on child pornography charges, the RPD confirmed Thursday afternoon.

Grover is currently in the Winnebago County Jail and is on administrative leave.

He is set to appear in court on Friday, Sept. 24.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pritzker signs bill to expand relief for Illinois families
Gov. Pritzker Announces $327 Million in Household Assistance Available for Low-Income Families in Illinois
Nicole L Dodds has been arrested on narcotics charges
Rockford woman arrested after narcotics investigation
Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury
A generic visual of the TikTok app icon
“Devious Licks” TikTok trend hits Stateline schools, damaging bathrooms
Rockford police say a string of three gas station burglaries are all connected.
Gas station owner frustrated with string of burglaries

Latest News

Illinois unemployment rate drops
Illinois, Rockford unemployment rates drop
Rockford area businesses recognized as some of the fastest growing companies nationwide
Rockford area businesses recognized as some of the fastest growing companies nationwide
Gov. Pritzker announces $44 million investment to expand workforce training
Meridian Rd., IL-75 intersection to close for water flow replacement