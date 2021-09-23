Advertisement

Rockford Police Department celebrates National Ice Cream Day

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 22, 2021
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Just because today is the official start to fall, that doesn’t stop Rockford Police Officers from serving some tasty treats to some McDonald’s customers.

Today is National Ice Cream Day and Rockford Police Officers were on hand to give away cones of McDonald’s classic vanilla ice cream for free to anyone that stopped by at the Bear family McDonald’s on West Riverside in Rockford. Officers say this is just the beginning for the police department to get back to being involved in the community.

“It eases a lot of people’s minds. We need to be visible, we need to see people to actually have that face-to-face contact. Unfortunuately, we went through a year where there was no contact it seems, or minimal. This is a good experience for everybody,” said Rockford officer Matthew Williams.

