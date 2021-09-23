Advertisement

Rockford area businesses recognized as some of the fastest growing companies nationwide
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Four businesses from in and around the Rockford region have been recognized on Inc. 5000′s annual list of America’s Fastest Growing Companies.

Fosler Construction Company in Freeport has the highest ranking out of all the area companies, coming in at #445, reporting a 1,103% growth rate. Martin Exteriors in Roscoe ranks #745 with a 662% increase in revenue growth, Rockford-based Experity is at #1,780 and grew 256% and CollinKurtis Advertising in Rockford is at #4,022 with 76% revenue growth.

To be considered for this year’s Inc. 5000, companies must haven been established and bring in revenue by March 31, 2017. Companies are ranked by percentage revenue growth from 2017-2020.

The full list can be found here.

