Rock Falls takes home BNC tournament title, Dixon’s Drew wins medalist honors

Rock Falls' Megan Fiorini tees off on Hole 10 during the Big Northern Conference girls...
Rock Falls' Megan Fiorini tees off on Hole 10 during the Big Northern Conference girls tournament at Timber Pointe Golf Club in Poplar Grove.(WIFR)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WIFR) - The cold and wind was not only a shock to the system on Wednesday, it made life difficult on the links for the girls Big Northern Conference tournament at Timber Pointe Golf Club.

Only a dozen girls shot under 100, proving the conditions were rough for just about everyone on the course. Dixon’s Katie Drew earned medalist honors with a 78. Drew was the only golfer for the Dutchesses. Megan Fiorini’s 79 helped lead Rock Falls to the team title.

Team Results

  1. Rock Falls -366
  2. Stillman Valley - 394
  3. Oregon - 396
  4. Byron - 402
  5. Rockford Christian - 404
  6. Genoa-Kingston - 429
  7. Winnebago - 432
  8. Lutheran - 436
  9. North Boone - 474
  10. Dixon - No Team Score

Individual Results - Top 10

  1. Katie Drew (Dixon) - 78
  2. Megan Fiorini (Rock Falls) - 79
  3. Grace Haas (Stillman Valley) - 80
  4. Kyra Simon (Winnebago) - 84
  5. Emily Kneller (Rockford Christian) - 86
  6. Ellie Wasson (Rock Falls) - 91
  7. Ava Hackman (Oregon) - 92
  8. Amelia Dunseth (Stillman Valley) - 93
  9. Shannon McHale (Byron) - 93
  10. Taylor Brown (Rock Falls) - 94

Class 1A Regionals get underway next Thursday, Sept. 30.

