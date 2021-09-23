Rock Falls takes home BNC tournament title, Dixon’s Drew wins medalist honors

POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WIFR) - The cold and wind was not only a shock to the system on Wednesday, it made life difficult on the links for the girls Big Northern Conference tournament at Timber Pointe Golf Club.

Only a dozen girls shot under 100, proving the conditions were rough for just about everyone on the course. Dixon’s Katie Drew earned medalist honors with a 78. Drew was the only golfer for the Dutchesses. Megan Fiorini’s 79 helped lead Rock Falls to the team title.

Team Results

Rock Falls -366 Stillman Valley - 394 Oregon - 396 Byron - 402 Rockford Christian - 404 Genoa-Kingston - 429 Winnebago - 432 Lutheran - 436 North Boone - 474 Dixon - No Team Score

Individual Results - Top 10

Katie Drew (Dixon) - 78 Megan Fiorini (Rock Falls) - 79 Grace Haas (Stillman Valley) - 80 Kyra Simon (Winnebago) - 84 Emily Kneller (Rockford Christian) - 86 Ellie Wasson (Rock Falls) - 91 Ava Hackman (Oregon) - 92 Amelia Dunseth (Stillman Valley) - 93 Shannon McHale (Byron) - 93 Taylor Brown (Rock Falls) - 94

Class 1A Regionals get underway next Thursday, Sept. 30.

