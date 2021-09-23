Rock Falls takes home BNC tournament title, Dixon’s Drew wins medalist honors
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WIFR) - The cold and wind was not only a shock to the system on Wednesday, it made life difficult on the links for the girls Big Northern Conference tournament at Timber Pointe Golf Club.
Only a dozen girls shot under 100, proving the conditions were rough for just about everyone on the course. Dixon’s Katie Drew earned medalist honors with a 78. Drew was the only golfer for the Dutchesses. Megan Fiorini’s 79 helped lead Rock Falls to the team title.
Team Results
- Rock Falls -366
- Stillman Valley - 394
- Oregon - 396
- Byron - 402
- Rockford Christian - 404
- Genoa-Kingston - 429
- Winnebago - 432
- Lutheran - 436
- North Boone - 474
- Dixon - No Team Score
Individual Results - Top 10
- Katie Drew (Dixon) - 78
- Megan Fiorini (Rock Falls) - 79
- Grace Haas (Stillman Valley) - 80
- Kyra Simon (Winnebago) - 84
- Emily Kneller (Rockford Christian) - 86
- Ellie Wasson (Rock Falls) - 91
- Ava Hackman (Oregon) - 92
- Amelia Dunseth (Stillman Valley) - 93
- Shannon McHale (Byron) - 93
- Taylor Brown (Rock Falls) - 94
Class 1A Regionals get underway next Thursday, Sept. 30.
Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.