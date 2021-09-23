Advertisement

Red Ribbon Program heads to All Saints Academy

The Red Ribbon Program is the longest running program of its kind in the state
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Teaching skills needed to cope, grow and be successful. That’s the goal of the Red Ribbon program which enters its 31st year. But this year the program transitions from Boylan High School to All Saints Academy.

The Red Ribbon Program is the longest running program of its kind in the state. Leaders help encourage youth to make healthy lifestyle decisions, teaches them how to deal with conflict and other issues and also educates kids on how cope with frustrations, failure and success. All saints academy leaders say they’re excited to host the program this year.

“It’s going to benefit our children here because we promote a positive, supportive lifestyle in a catholic atmosphere obviously so the goal of the red ribbon is in line with our goals as a school so it’s an exciting time,” Principal Michael Kagan says.

The Red Ribbon fair kicks off Oct. 21. It will be at All Saints Academy only for their students.

