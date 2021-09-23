Northstar hosts an “accelerating the future of patient health” event

Beloit, Wis. (WIFR) - A Beloit-based radioisotope production company holds a groundbreaking for its new state of the art facility.

Northstar medical radioisotopes hosted an accelerating the future of patient health event. The ceremony highlighted the company’s cutting-edge radioisotope processing and accelerator production equipment. Northstar helps with information regarding healthcare decisions for 40-thousand patients daily.

“We believe now that about 850,000 patients will be image using NorthStar technisium. So, that’s the diagnostic testing. Those are serious diseases we are testing for. It’s heart disease, it’s cancer that’s being tested. So, we’re very proud of that,” said Northstar President and CEO, Steve Merrick

