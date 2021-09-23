Advertisement

Northstar hosts an “accelerating the future of patient health” event

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Beloit, Wis. (WIFR) - A Beloit-based radioisotope production company holds a groundbreaking for its new state of the art facility.

Northstar medical radioisotopes hosted an accelerating the future of patient health event. The ceremony highlighted the company’s cutting-edge radioisotope processing and accelerator production equipment. Northstar helps with information regarding healthcare decisions for 40-thousand patients daily.

“We believe now that about 850,000 patients will be image using NorthStar technisium. So, that’s the diagnostic testing. Those are serious diseases we are testing for. It’s heart disease, it’s cancer that’s being tested. So, we’re very proud of that,” said Northstar President and CEO, Steve Merrick

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pritzker signs bill to expand relief for Illinois families
Gov. Pritzker Announces $327 Million in Household Assistance Available for Low-Income Families in Illinois
Nicole L Dodds has been arrested on narcotics charges
Rockford woman arrested after narcotics investigation
Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury
A generic visual of the TikTok app icon
“Devious Licks” TikTok trend hits Stateline schools, damaging bathrooms
Rockford police say a string of three gas station burglaries are all connected.
Gas station owner frustrated with string of burglaries

Latest News

Culture Shock celebrates 15 years
Culture Shock celebrates 15 years in Rockford
Freeport teen arrested in regards to the death of a 19-year-old man
Freeport teen arrested in regards to the death of a 19-year-old man
A cold front is to bring the chances for showers and thunderstorms late Friday into Friday...
Mark's Thursday Forecast -- 9/23/2021
Bird Scooters make their way to South Beloit
Bird Scooters make their way to South Beloit