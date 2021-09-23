Advertisement

Missing body found in Illinois River on Sept. 4 is of missing ISU student Jelani Day, police confirm

The LaSalle County Coroner identified the body of the 25-year-old Bloomington man through forensic dental identification and DNA testing and comparison
Day is a graduate of Alabama A&M and is studying to become a speech pathologist at Illinois State.(Camren Bolden Day)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LASALLE COUNTY (WIFR) - City of Bloomington Police confirm via Facebook that a male body found in the Illinois River on Saturday, Sept. 4 is of missing Illinois State University student Jelani Day.

The LaSalle County Coroner identified the body of the 25-year-old Bloomington man through forensic dental identification and DNA testing and comparison. Day’s cause of death is unknown and is under further investigation pending toxicology tests.

Bloomington Police Department, Illinois State University Police Department, Peru Police Department, Illinois Emergency Management Agency, LaSalle County Sheriff’s and Coroner’s Office, LaSalle County State’s Attorney’s Office, LaSalle Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation - Springfield Division and the Illinois State Police were all involved in the investigation.

His family last spoke with him the evening of Monday, Aug. 23 before he was first reported missing on Wednesday, Aug. 25. Day was last seen at Beyond Hello in Bloomington around 9:21 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24 and his vehicle was found in Peru on Thursday, Aug. 26. Based on what the Peru Police Department found in his vehicle, Illinois State Police conducted an extensive K9 search along with drone aerial searches by Peru Fire and Utica Fire and ground search teams from Peru, Utica and Oglesby.

Additional searches in the Peru area didn’t find Day. During the search on Sept. 4, members of the Illinois Search and Rescue Council found a male body floating near the south bank of the Illinois River roughly 1/4 mile east of the bridge on Illinois Rt. 251.

