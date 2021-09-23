Meridian Rd., IL-75 intersection to close for water flow replacement
Work should be complete by Friday, Oct. 1
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Meridian Rd. between IL-75 and Latham Rd. will be closed to traffic starting Monday, Sept. 27 for replacement under the road to help with water flow.
The project will replace road culvert south of the intersection of IL-75 and Meridian Rd. Work should be complete by Friday, Oct. 1.
Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.