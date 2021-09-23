Illinois unemployment rate drops for the fifth straight month

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in August for the fifth straight month, according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES).

In Rockford specifically, the not-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 8.3 percent in August 2021 from 10.9 percent in August 2020. The last time the August rate was equal to or lower was in 2019 when it was 5.5 percent. The employment rate in the nonfarm industries increased by over 2000 people over the year. This data shows that the broken unemployment rates we experienced during the pandemic are slowly on the mend.

With this being said, the employment rates in Professional-Business services, Government, manufacturing, retail trade, and and financial trade did decline. However, where some experience loss, other grow. This was the case in the Leisure-Hospitality, Transportation-Warehousing, construction, and educational-health services, which all increased exponentially.

“As reopening and recovery efforts continue to impact metro areas across the state, IDES is committed to continuing to assist both claimants and jobseekers who are still looking to reenter the workforce,” said Illinois Deputy Governor Andy Manar. “Claimants are encouraged to utilize IllinoisJobLink.com to search for work opportunities and take advantage of assistance the Department can provide with workforce development, including job trainings and resume building.”

