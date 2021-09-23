Freeport teen arrested in regards to the death of a 19-year-old man

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The Freeport Police Department has arrested 17-year-old Nyiquell Pendleton without incident on nine counts of First Degree Murder.

Pendleton was accused of murder in the shooting death of 19-year-old Marcus Price in Freeport on Saturday, May 15 on State Ave. and Frank St. The suspect is being charged as an adult with a $1 million bond, 10% applying.

He is currently being held in the juvenile detention center.

