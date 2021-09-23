Advertisement

Firefighters rescue pup that fell down 44-foot well

Firefighters rescued a dog that fell down a 44-foot well.
Firefighters rescued a dog that fell down a 44-foot well.(Facebook/Prairietown Fire Dept)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Prairietown, Ill. (CNN) – If a dog is a human’s best friend, then some firefighters outside St. Louis have quite the new pal.

They saved a little guy named Rico from inside a 44-foot well.

The dog went for a stroll near a neighbor’s house and stumbled into the pit.

Now, he’s free, thanks to the Prairietown and Edwardsville fire departments.

Rico went for a stroll and fell into the well.
Rico went for a stroll and fell into the well.(Facebook/Prairietown Fire Dept)

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pritzker signs bill to expand relief for Illinois families
Gov. Pritzker Announces $327 Million in Household Assistance Available for Low-Income Families in Illinois
Nicole L Dodds has been arrested on narcotics charges
Rockford woman arrested after narcotics investigation
Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury
A generic visual of the TikTok app icon
“Devious Licks” TikTok trend hits Stateline schools, damaging bathrooms
Rockford police say a string of three gas station burglaries are all connected.
Gas station owner frustrated with string of burglaries

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - An international team of scientists studied the dairy fat consumption of more than...
Eating more dairy fat linked to lower heart disease, study says
A Black Lives Matter activist is suing the LAPD after they responded to a call at her home that...
Black Lives Matter activist sues LAPD over ‘swatting’ incident
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
No signs of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend after days of searching
Authorities continue to search Florida's Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie in connection to...
Manhunt for Brian Laundrie continues
Home care industry stands to gain from reconciliation
Home care industry stands to gain from reconciliation