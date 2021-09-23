Feeling like fall Thursday but that will be temporary with warmth, rain chances nearby

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The low temperature at the Chicago Rockford International Airport Thursday morning dipped to 46 degrees with many locales being even colder. In fact, wind chills in spots were near 40 degrees at times! With a light jacket or sweater being needed Thursday morning, don’t go putting away your summer clothing just yet.

Thursday marks the official first full day of fall in the Stateline and the temperatures will be very evident of that. We’ll have high temperatures today in the upper 60s with many spots likely hitting 70 degrees under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Areas east of I-39 will have more clouds in the sky compared to areas west due to an area of low pressure in Michigan that’s doing some backtracking.

Many spots in Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana are likely to see some rain again from this area of low pressure. The rain chances should remain east enough from the Stateline but it’s possible a sprinkle or light shower could form well east of Rockford.

It’ll also be breezy today with north-northwest winds that will gust up to 25 miles per hour. Those winds will shift overnight to eventually come out of the southwest for Friday. That will bring our temperatures up a good 8-10 degrees from Thursday, making high temperatures for Friday near 80 degrees. The daytime will be filled with lots of sunshine and there should be no problems through early Friday evening.

However, an approaching cold front will likely bring some showers and even some thunderstorms to the area Friday night and into the overnight hours. We’re thinking the rain chances will begin in the western portions of the Stateline anytime after 7-8 p.m. Friday and the line of showers moving east through 11 p.m. to Midnight. This COULD affect some high school football games in the area so just be prepared. We’ll be monitoring this over the next 36 hours or so.

Saturday calls for another fall-like day with highs near 70 degrees and sunshine before we warm back up into the low 80s for Sunday. The warming trend doesn’t stop there, folks! Monday is calling for high temperatures in the upper 80s with a spot or two possibly hitting 90 degrees. Monday by far is the warmest day of the next week.

After Saturday’s fall-like weather, we’ll have multiple days with highs of 80 degrees or higher through the next week or more with lots of sunshine and very little, if any rain in the forecast. While fall is officially here, summer-like weather isn’t even close to being done yet!

